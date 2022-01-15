$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald purchased 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Quotient Technology by 16.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

QUOT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,143. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

