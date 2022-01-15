$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $276.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.