$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $276.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
