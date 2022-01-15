$0.13 EPS Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Datto reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

MSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $95,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,399. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 265,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62. Datto has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

