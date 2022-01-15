-$0.14 EPS Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ONCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 437,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,925. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $89.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

