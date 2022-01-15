-$0.14 EPS Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
ONCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 437,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,925. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $89.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
