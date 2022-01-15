-$0.21 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.39). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $118,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.