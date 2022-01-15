-$0.21 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.39). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $118,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

