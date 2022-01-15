-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.11. 755,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.