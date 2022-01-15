-$0.22 EPS Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.23). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%.

PRCH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

PRCH stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. Porch Group has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,647 shares of company stock worth $3,365,255. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 191.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter worth about $36,856,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter worth about $30,073,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after buying an additional 1,453,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

