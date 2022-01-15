-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.44). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.23. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,463 shares of company stock valued at $109,897. Insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

