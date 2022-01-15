$0.62 EPS Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

BVH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $683.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 20,000 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 184,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

