$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 891,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

