$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 7,990.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOLO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,355. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $242.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

