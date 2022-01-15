$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.96. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 36,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

