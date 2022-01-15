$1.06 EPS Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. H.B. Fuller also reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 285,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,588. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,810,212. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,475,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

