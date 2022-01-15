$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.15. NVIDIA posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

Shares of NVDA opened at $269.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $673.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 222,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,432,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

