$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $837.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.