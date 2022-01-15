$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $9.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

NYSE OVV traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,858,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,066. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

