1,000,000 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,520,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Silver Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.20 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

