10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.29.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.52. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $98.74 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $753,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,402 shares of company stock valued at $41,373,550. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,141,000 after acquiring an additional 463,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.