13,441 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 7.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 435,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.