15,500 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after buying an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 900.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after buying an additional 1,431,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after buying an additional 1,198,953 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of LAZR opened at $15.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

