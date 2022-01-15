1Life Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,716 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 449% compared to the typical volume of 1,223 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 532,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,253,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

