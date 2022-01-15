$232.08 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $232.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $235.90 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $351.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $876.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 76.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after buying an additional 166,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $53.60. 430,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -206.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $54.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

