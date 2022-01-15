23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.64

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 5.64 and last traded at 5.72, with a volume of 25107 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ME. Citigroup reduced their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of 8.89.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The business had revenue of 55.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in 23andMe by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

