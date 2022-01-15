$246.70 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report $246.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $241.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $973.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $977.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ECOL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.12. US Ecology has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
