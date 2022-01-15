$246.70 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report $246.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $241.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $973.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $977.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.12. US Ecology has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

