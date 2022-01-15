$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) will report $25.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $83.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million.

Several research analysts have commented on RGF shares. Truist started coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Earnings History and Estimates for Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

