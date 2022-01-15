2,573 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,246 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $50.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

