$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report $3.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $12.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.04.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.41. 923,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,127. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.46.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.