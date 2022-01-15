$3.54 Million in Sales Expected for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to post $3.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the highest is $4.41 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 million to $19.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.90 million, with estimates ranging from $53.62 million to $55.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

OSMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of OSMT remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Friday. 305,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,709. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

In related news, COO James Schaub acquired 93,800 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $100,366.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

