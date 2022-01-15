386 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 125,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 30,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.