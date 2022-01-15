$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

NYSE:WCC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 278,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WESCO International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $5,275,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $4,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.