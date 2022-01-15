$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

NYSE:WCC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 278,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WESCO International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $5,275,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $4,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

