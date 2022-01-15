40,000 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,280. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $645.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.68.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

