$41.20 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $41.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $25.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $154.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 458,773 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 463,187 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOI remained flat at $$7.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,821. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.63 million, a P/E ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

