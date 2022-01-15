$413.27 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report sales of $413.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $393.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Koppers by 31.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Koppers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 239.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Koppers by 47.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KOP opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $671.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

