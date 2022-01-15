$413.27 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report sales of $413.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $393.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Koppers by 31.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Koppers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 239.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Koppers by 47.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE KOP opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $671.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
