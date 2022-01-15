$47.30 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce sales of $47.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $46.60 million. First Financial reported sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $186.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.50 million to $189.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $193.45 million, with estimates ranging from $189.90 million to $197.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.56. 103,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.