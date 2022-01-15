$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to post $5.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the lowest is $5.03 billion. Altria Group also posted sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 10,419,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,278,655. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

