52,390 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 59,265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 246,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 196,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 620,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.17. 2,064,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,377. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

