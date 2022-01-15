5,513 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,320 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 626,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 623,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 408,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $64.02 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72.

