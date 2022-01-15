5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNP shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

VNP stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.45. 61,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,890. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.41 million and a P/E ratio of -222.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.68. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$5.01.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

