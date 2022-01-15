6,022 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $54.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $58.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.618 per share. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.45%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

