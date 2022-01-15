$609.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report $609.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $610.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $608.50 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $369.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $24,580,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $5,657,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 867,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

