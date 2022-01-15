$61.58 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce sales of $61.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.79 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $35.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $139.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.55 million to $188.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.32 million, with estimates ranging from $129.54 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 476,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 383,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 314,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.04. 2,299,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,704. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $607.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

