$70.18 Million in Sales Expected for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) will report sales of $70.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gitlab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.50 million and the lowest is $69.97 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year sales of $245.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.83 million to $245.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $334.01 million, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $340.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gitlab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.19 per share, with a total value of $49,615,464.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,290,645 shares of company stock worth $100,358,309.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. 1,263,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $63.30 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

