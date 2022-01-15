908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 7875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Specifically, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $109,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,519. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $492.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.17.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 555,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 331,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,615,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

