$958.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce $958.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $956.00 million and the highest is $960.20 million. American Water Works reported sales of $923.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.57. 1,568,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

