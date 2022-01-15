A. O. Smith Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

AOS stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.