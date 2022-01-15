AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) PT Raised to SEK 220

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.50.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

