AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) PT Raised to SEK 220

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.50.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
