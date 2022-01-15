AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.62.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.87. 10,484,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,448. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.59. The company has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.29%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

