AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.87. 10,484,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,448. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 134.29%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.