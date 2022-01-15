Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 120.2% in December

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 930,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FAX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 4,447,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,010. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

