Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. Absa Group has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $22.35.

Get Absa Group alerts:

About Absa Group

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.